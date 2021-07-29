Cirque du Soleil's 'Twas the Night Before... Sets Holiday Run

Cirque du Soleil's '''' will return to both the Chicago Theatre and Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden this holiday season. The production debuted at both venues in 2019.

The show is described as follows: " 'Twas the Night Before…, Cirque du Soleil's exhilarating spin on the beloved Christmas tale, is about the wonders of sharing and friendship. The production marks Cirque du Soleil's first-ever Christmas show and is a flurry of Christmas cheer – rip-roaring fun with hugely lovable characters that will introduce audiences to the magic of Cirque du Soleil and help families create new holiday traditions."

The production will run at the Chicago Theatre for 17 performances from November 26-December 5, and at the Hulu Theater at MSG for 28 performances from December 9-27. Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, August 4.