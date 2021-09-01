Casting Set for What to Send Up When It Goes Down at Playwrights Horizons

Playwrights Horizons has announced casting for its production of What to Send Up When It Goes Down, written by Aleshea Harris, directed by Whitney White, and coproduced with Brooklyn Academy of Music, in association with The Movement Theatre Company. The production runs September 24-October 17.

What to Send Up When It Goes Down's cast will include Rachel Christopher as One/Made, Ugo Chukwu as Six/Miss, Kambi Gathesha as Two, Denise Manning as Eight/Song Leader, Javon Q. Minter as Seven, Adrianna Mitchell as Three, and Beau Thom as Five/Man/Driver. The creative team includes Yu-Hsuan Chen (scenic design), Qween Jean (costume design), Cha See (lighting design), Sinan Refik Zafar (sound design), Aleshea Harris (original songs), Genevieve Ortiz (production stage manager), and Carolina Arboleda (assistant stage manager).

Performances at Playwrights follow a sold-out presentation of the production this summer at the BAM Fisher, where the work—which, across three pronounced sections, reconstitutes and dissolves theatrical and social formations, crashing through the painful confines of historical and contemporary racial perception on its way to release—was met with considerable acclaim.

