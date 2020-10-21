It's Carrie Fisher's Birthday: Watch Our Interview During Her Broadway Run of Wishful Drinking

The late Carrie Fisher would have turned 64 today, and we're celebrating by looking back in our archives to the time when she was on camera with us. Here is nine unfiltered minutes with the beloved actor, discussing her life, career, and her Broadway run of Wishful Drinking. Over the course of the conversation, Fisher touches on her memories of Studio 54, dining with Sir Laurence Olivier, and why it's important to own your secrets.