Broadway Flea Market Will Go Online Next Weekend

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will present an online edition of its annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction on Sunday, September 20.

In place of an autograph table and photo booth, Broadway Cares will offer a limited number of one-on-one video chats with Broadway stars. Instead of tables lining Shubert Alley, they'll offer "buy it now" and "flea market finds" bundles on eBay throughout the day.

Silent auction items, including a signed edition of Barbra Streisand's Christmas CD, are currently up for bid. Live auction items, including virtual meets-and-greets with Ben Platt, Bernadette Peters, and Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, are also up for bid. This auction will culminate in a live Zoom-room bidding battle at 5pm ET on September 20. Registration is now open.

Additional information will be announced next week.