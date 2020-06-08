Broadway Cares Offers $125,000 in Grants to Broadway Advocacy Coalition and More

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has announced $125,000 in immediate grants to the Broadway Advocacy Coalition and three other organizations on the front lines of the social justice and anti-racism movement.

Broadway Cares is making a $50,000 commitment to the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, a launch donation for this week's "Broadway for Black Lives Matter Again" forum. Grants of $25,000 each are being sent to The Bail Project, Color of Change, and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, which are all providing timely, on-the-ground action for racial equality and social justice.

"In 2016, when we produced our first "Broadway for Black Lives Matter," Broadway Cares came forward with swift and clear support to make that event possible, and we are humbled and grateful for the continued support now," said Adrienne Warren, a Broadway Advocacy Coalition co-founder and star of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. "Black Lives Matter is a statement of humanization. In this moment of pause, may we focus our energy on committing to doing the work to own the title we so often call ourselves, 'community.'"

