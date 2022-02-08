Immersive Show Bottom of the Ocean Announces Ticket Lottery and Additional Performances

Bottom of the Ocean, a world-premiere immersive experience created by Andrew Hoepfner, has expanded its performance schedule due to popular demand. The show, open to only five audience members at each performance, is currently running at Gymnopedie in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Beginning Thursday, February 17, Bottom of the Ocean will offer matinee performances on Thursdays at 4:30pm. Additional Wednesday matinees at 4:30pm will join the schedule beginning March 2.

The production has also announced the launch of a biweekly ticket lottery via Instagram. Entrants can win $10 tickets to a selection of Bottom of the Ocean performances by sharing a photo from the production with the hashtag #BOTOlottery to their Instagram feeds. Three winners will be selected at random every other Tuesday, beginning February 22. One winner will receive a single-entry Tidal Wave ticket, while the other two winners will each win a pair of Whirlpool or Undertow tickets offered at random. For full lottery details, click here.

In Bottom of the Ocean, five visitors at a time enter a hidden world below Bushwick and are led by spirit guides into a sequence of invented rituals. With moments ranging from meditative to cathartic, Bottom of the Ocean's guests are invited to dive inward, considering the meaning and pleasure of ceremony as they sink deeper into a surreal fantasy.

Bottom of the Ocean was created in collaboration with Chia Kwa and features costumes designed by Laura Borys. Howard Rigberg serves as the production's Technology Designer.