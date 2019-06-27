See Billy Porter at the Opening Ceremony of World Pride

Last night, June 26, Billy Porter closed out the opening ceremony of World Pride at Brooklyn's Barclays Center by performing two songs: "Home," which he performed in front of a video montage of scenes from the TV series Pose, in which he stars; and his new single "Love Yourself." He was accompanied by a 40-member choir from Broadway Inspirational Voices in both. Porter also sported two custom looks by New York City designers the Blonds. Check out photos from the performance below.

Billy Porter performs "Home" at the World Pride opening ceremony.

(© Santiago Felipe)

RRR Creative Agency stylist Sam Ratelle dressed Porter in a Cruella de Vil-inspired coat from the Blonds' spring-summer 2019 runway show, "Disney Villains." The ensemble was completed with a custom cat suit bejeweled with Preciosa crystals, and a custom Sarah Sokol Millenary hat. For "Love Yourself," Porter wore a customized crystal-encrusted bomber jacket by the Blonds that reflected all the light onstage, turning him every individual color of the Pride Flag with each step he took.

Billy Porter performs "Love Yourself" at the opening ceremony of World Pride.

(© Santiago Felipe)

"Love Yourself" is available on all digital streaming platforms.