Billy Porter, Kelli O'Hara, and More to Perform at MCC Theater's Miscast21

MCC Theater has announced the initial lineup of performers for Miscast21, which will take place on MCC's YouTube channel Sunday, May 16. Miscast, MCC Theater's annual gala celebration, features stars of stage and screen singing songs from roles for which they would never be cast.

Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford (Kinky Boots), Tony nominee Robin de Jesús (The Boys in the Band), Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Tony winner LaChanze (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Tony winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I), and Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter (Pose) will all perform. Additional performers and presenters will be announced at a later date. Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors) will be the musical supervisor and director.

In addition, MCC Theater recently announced #MCCMISCASTME, a TikTok challenge where theater fans everywhere are encouraged to perform a 30-second snippet of their favorite song from a role in which they would not traditionally be cast, for a chance to be included on the Miscast21 broadcast. Submissions are now open through April 16. See here for full submission instructions, eligibility requirements, and official rules.

Funds raised from Miscast21 help MCC Theater produce exciting new work off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights.