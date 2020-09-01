BAM and The Civilians Release Free Archival Stream of Michael Friedman's Paris Commune

Brooklyn Academy of Music and The Civilians have begun streaming Michael Friedman and Steve Cosson's 2012 musical Paris Commune for free online.

Paris Commune had its world premiere at the 2012 BAM Next Wave Festival. The "musical play" looks at the 1871 socialist revolution in France, when working class Parisians overthrew the French government, declared Paris autonomous, and launched an attempt to radically reinvent society. It uses found texts and original songs from the time period to tell the story of this extraordinary event in which the Parisian community radically reimagined its entire society. Cosson directs, with songs adapted by Friedman.

The company includes Kate Buddeke, Aysan Celik, Nina Hellman, Charlotte Dobbs, Jeanine Serralles, Brian Sgambati, Daniel Jenkins, and Sam Breslin Wright. Featured on the creative team are Tracy Bersley (choreography), Alexander Dodge (set), Sarah Beers (costumes), Thomas Dunn (lighting), Ken Travis and Benjamin Furiga (sound), Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (projections), and Jonathan Mastro (musical director).

Watch Paris Commune here for free.