Stress of the Holiday Got You Down? Avenue Q Reminds Us It's Only "For Now"

This holiday season may be a little more stressful for a lot more people, but things won't be like this forever. The cast members of Avenue Q want us to remember that this is only temporary. Have a listen to this new version of the song "For Now" to help you keep things in perspective. And while we look forward to being able to spend time with family and friends like we used to, listen in while the cast reminds us that along with covid, our hair is only for now too! Please stay safe and healthy during the holidays.