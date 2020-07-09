Audra McDonald Inaugurates Black Theatre United With Online Discussion Tonight

Tonight, July 9, at 6:30pm ET, Audra McDonald will have an online discussion with NAACP Legal Defense Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill. The conversation, "Activating Black Artists and Allies for Racial Justice," will mark the inaugural event of Black Theatre United, an organization co-founded by McDonald that seeks to bring about lasting change for Black people and Black talent throughout the country.

"As members of the Black theatre community, we stand together to help protect Black people, Black talent and Black lives of all shapes and orientations in theatre and communities across the country," the organization said in a statement. "Our voices are united to empower our community through activism in the pursuit of justice and equality for the betterment of all humanity. We will not be silent. We will be seen. We will be heard. We are here. Join us."

BTU's founding members include Lisa Dawn Cave, Darius de Haas, Brandon Victor Dixon, Carin Ford, Capathia Jenkins, LaChanze, Kenny Leon, Norm Lewis, Audra McDonald, Michael McElroy, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Wendell Pierce, Billy Porter, Phylicia Rashad, Anna Deavere Smith, Allyson Tucker, Tamara Tunie, Lillias White, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Schele Williams and Vanessa Williams.

