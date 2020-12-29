Audra McDonald Concert Extended Through January 3

New York City Center's An Evening With Audra McDonald, which premiered on December 9, has been extended and will now be available for streaming through January 3.

The concert was filmed at the venue and has served as City Center's 2020 gala presentation. Six-time Tony winner McDonald is joined by musical director Andy Einhorn. The intimate evening features golden age classics and standards from the Great American Songbook.

