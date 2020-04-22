Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean to Join Jason Robert Brown for Free Streamed Concert

Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean will take part in a live streamed Jason Robert Brown concert on April 27 at 8pm ET. The digital concert will be presented by SubCulture and will be Brown's 58th residency concert at the music venue.

Brown, his longtime band, Bean, and Grande will all perform from their homes. The show is free to stream on SubCulture's Vimeo channel and Facebook page, but donations are encouraged to the SubCulture Relief Fund to help sustain the venue and its staff and musicians.

Grande starred in Brown's musical 13 on Broadway. Bean starred in Brown's Songs for a New World at New York City Center.