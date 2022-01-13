Anything Goes, With Sutton Foster and Robert Lindsay, to Stream in Cinemas This March

The recent West End revival of Anything Goes is headed for cinemas across the United States.

Featuring Sutton Foster as Reno Sweeney, alongside Robert Lindsay as Moonface Martin, Felicity Kendal as Evangeline Harcourt, and Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney, the musical will be presented in theaters March 27 and 30. Also in the show are Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden as Hope Harcourt, Haydn Oakley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, and Carly Mercedes Dyer as Erma.

Kathleen Marshall directs and choreographs the classic musical, which ran at the Barbican Theatre in London in 2021. Marshall and Foster won Tonys for their work in the Broadway production of Anything Goes a decade ago.

The leads are joined by Martin Callaghan (Ship's Purser), Jon Chew (John), Clive Hayward (Ship's Captain), Alistair So (Luke), Marc Akinfolarin, Simon Anthony, Georgie Ashford, Vivien Carter, Natalie Chua, Eamonn Cox, Jordan Crouch, Frances Dee, Charlene Ford, Selina Hamilton, Maddie Harper, Michael Lin, Robbie McMillan, Tom Partridge, Jack Wilcox, Alexandra Wright, George Beet, Gabrielle Cocca, Emily Ormiston and Liam Wrate.

The creative team includes set designer Derek McLane, costume designer Jon Morrell, music director and supervisor Stephen Ridley, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Jonathan Deans, orchestrator Michael Gibson (with additions by Bill Elliott), and wig designer Campbell Young. Dance arrangements are by David Chase, vocal arrangements by Rob Fisher, associate direction by Ian Waller, associate choreography by Carol Lee Meadows, associate set design by Ben Davies, associate costume design by Jan Bench, casting by Serena Hill, associate musical direction by Mark Aspinall, associate production management by Tom McEvilly and props supervision by Mary Halliday and Lisa Buckley.

Anything Goes has a score by Cole Porter, book by P.G. Wodehouse and Guy Bolton, and Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, and a new book by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman.