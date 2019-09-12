Angela Lansbury to Star in Benefit Reading of The Importance of Being Earnest

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced a one-night-only benefit reading of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest. Angela Lansbury will star as Lady Bracknell in the event, directed by Michael Wilson. It will take place on Monday, November 18, at 7:30pm at the American Airlines Theatre.

Considered one of the great comedies in the English language, Wilde's 1895 classic is a satire of social manners and obligations in Victorian England.

Additional cast members and creative team will be announced soon.