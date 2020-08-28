Start Your Weekend With Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom/WAP TikTok Remix
You didn't know you needed to see this.
Andrew Lloyd Webber's official TikTok account has released a new video remixing Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP with his Phantom of the Opera. We saw this video, which is team calls Phantom of the WAPera, and thought you have to also. Happy Friday.
@officialalw
Phantom of the WAPera ft. the man himself - TeamALW ##phantom ##cardib ##mashup ##music ##theatre ##remix♬ phantom of the wapera - pescatarian_mama_
