Andrew Lloyd Webber Says He'll Take Part in Experimental Covid-19 Trial

Yesterday Andrew Lloyd Webber tweeted that he would take part in an experimental trail of a Covid-19 vaccine. "I'll do anything to prove that theatres can re-open safely," Lloyd Webber wrote.

The Phantom of the Opera composer recently facilitated a West End pilot concert at the London Palladium featuring Beverley Knight in order to experiment with the possibility of social distancing in theaters. Lloyd Webber has been an active proponent of finding ways to attend the theater in the age of Covid.





I am excited that tomorrow I am going to be vaccinated for the Oxford Covid 19 trial. I'll do anything to prove that theatres can re-open safely. - ALW — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) August 12, 2020





