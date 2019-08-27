André De Shields to Receive 2019 Oscar Hammerstein Award

The York Theatre Company has announced the honorees of the 28th Oscar Hammerstein Awards Gala, to be held on Monday, November 11, at the Edison Ballroom. Tony Award-winning actor André De Shields will receive the 2019 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre, and producer Riki Kane Larimer will be honored with the York Theatre Company Founders' Award.

André De Shields has enjoyed a 50-year career of stage acting, both on Broadway and off. He recently won a Tony Award for his performance as Hermes in Hadestown.

Riki Kane Larimer has produced shows in both London and New York. She is best known for producing the critically acclaimed Cagney at the York, which is now running in Salt Lake City and on its way to Broadway.

According to the York Theatre Company, the purpose of the Oscar Hammerstein Award is "to recognize significant lifetime achievement in musical theatre, and it is presented at a gala evening held for the benefit of The York Theatre Company." The Founders' Award is designed to "recognize individuals who have made a significant impact on the sustainability of the Company, and of the arts."