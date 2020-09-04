André Holland, Kara Young, Edmund Donovan Set for Reading of Eisa Davis's Bulrusher

André Holland, Kara Young, Edmund Donovan, and more will star in an online reading of Eisa Davis's Pulitzer Prize finalist drama Bulrusher, presented as part of Paula Vogel's Bard at the Gate series. The reading will take place on YouTube at 7pm ET on Thursday, September 17.

Davis will direct the work, which will also star Tanis Parenteau, Sydney Elisabeth, and Corey Stoll. Jhanaë Bonnick will stage manage and Sue Slagle is the video artist.

Set in 1955 in San Francisco's redwood country, Bulrusher depicts the life of a multiracial girl in a predominantly white town where the language is peppered with the native Boontling tongue. Found floating in a basket in the river, Bulrusher is an orphan, an outsider, and a clairvoyant in this rough and tumble logging town. She discovers an entirely new sense of self when a Black girl from Alabama comes to town.

Proceeds from the reading of Bulrusher will benefit 350.org, an organization that advocates for a safe climate and climate change action and legislation.