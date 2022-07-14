An Evening With Seth Meyers & Friends Comes to New York City's Little Island

Little Island, New York City's new public park in Hudson River Park by W. 13th Street, will host An Evening with Seth Meyers & Friends on Wednesday, August 3 at 8pm. The one-night-only performance will be held on Little Island's largest stage, The Amph.

Meyers is an Emmy Award-winning writer, New York Times bestselling author, and host of NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers. Late Night is currently nominated for three 2022 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Variety Talk Series. Meyers began his TV career with Saturday Night Live in 2001, where he was a cast member for 13 seasons, serving as head writer for nine seasons and Weekend Update anchor for eight. In 2019, he released his debut standup special, Lobby Baby, on Netflix. Meyers executive produces Peacock's The Amber Ruffin Show and IFC's Documentary Now!. His children's book, I'm Not Scared, You're Scared, was released in March 2022.

All tickets to An Evening with Seth Meyers & Friends will be electronic/mobile-only and are available for purchase now at the Little Island website. No tickets will be available to purchase on-site, and a rain date will be held for Thursday, August 4.