Ali Stroker and Christian Borle to Star in Reading of John C. Russell's Stupid Kids

The Spotlight on Plays series will hold a special event reading of John C. Russell's Stupid Kids, which will stream on www.BroadwaysBestShows.com for a limited time starting Wednesday, September 22 at 8pm. Tickets are free and all suggested donations will benefit The Actors Fund.

According to a press description, "Stupid Kids follows four students at Joe McCarthy High School as they make their way from first through eighth period and beyond, struggling with the fears, frustrations, and longings peculiar to youth. With his magical touch, John C. Russell turns these familiar stereotypes into moving and provocative archetypes of adolescence whose lingo takes on a lyricism that is both true to its source and revelatory of the hearts and minds of contemporary youth."

The reading stars John Clay III (Choir Boy) as Jim Stark, Tony Award nominee Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill) as Jane "Kimberly" Willis), Tony Award winner Ali Stoker (Oklahoma!) as Judy Noonan, and Taylor Trensch (Dear Evan Hansen) as John "Neechee" Crawford. Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!) will read the stage directions. Director Michael Mayer will revisit the work after originally staging it Off-Broadway in 1998.

"Spotlight on Plays" is created by Jeffrey Richards with Jacob Soroken Porter and Jim Glaub.

