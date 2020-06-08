Alex Newell and the Sounds of Zamar Come Together for "I Know Where I've Been"

Alex Newell (Once on the Island, Glee) and the Sounds of Zamar came together recently for a moving rendition of "I Know Where I've Been," from Hairspray. AIDS Walk New York posted the video on its YouTube channel after postponing its "Live at Home" event yesterday "in response to the murder of George Floyd, the systemic racism it reflects, the ongoing police abuses, and in solidarity with Black Lives Matter." Hairspray co-writer Marc Shaiman lent his keyboard to the rousing tribute. Watch Newell and the Sounds of Zamar here: