Adam Pascal's National "Pop Up" Tour of So Far Opens Tonight
The tour will visit five theaters across New York, California, and Pennsylvania.
Tony Award-nominated actor and musician Adam Pascal, best known for originating the role of Roger in Broadway's Rent, has announced a "pop up" national tour of his new show, So Far.
The tour will kick off at the Madison Theater in Rockville Center, New York on Friday, July 12, and will make the following subsequent stops:
Sunday, May 14 — Saratoga, New York: Mansion 801
Monday, July 15 — Northport, New York: Engeman Theater
Wednesday, July 17 — Bucks County, Pennsylvania: Bucks County Playhouse
Thursday, July 18 — New York City: The Green Room 42
Saturday, September 7 — Palm Springs, California: The Purple Room
Wednesday, September 11 — Los Angeles: Catalina Bar and Grill
Thursday, September 12 — San Diego: Martinis Above Fourth
The show is described as follows: "This solo career retrospective is an evening of songs, stories, questions and answers in an intimate acoustic retrospective of his career. Best known for his portrayal of Roger in the original production of Rent, Adam has starred in Broadway shows as diverse as Cabaret, Chicago, Something Rotten!, and Aida."