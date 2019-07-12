Adam Pascal's National "Pop Up" Tour of So Far Opens Tonight

Tony Award-nominated actor and musician Adam Pascal, best known for originating the role of Roger in Broadway's Rent, has announced a "pop up" national tour of his new show, So Far.

The tour will kick off at the Madison Theater in Rockville Center, New York on Friday, July 12, and will make the following subsequent stops:

Sunday, May 14 — Saratoga, New York: Mansion 801

Monday, July 15 — Northport, New York: Engeman Theater

Wednesday, July 17 — Bucks County, Pennsylvania: Bucks County Playhouse

Thursday, July 18 — New York City: The Green Room 42

Saturday, September 7 — Palm Springs, California: The Purple Room

Wednesday, September 11 — Los Angeles: Catalina Bar and Grill

Thursday, September 12 — San Diego: Martinis Above Fourth

The show is described as follows: "This solo career retrospective is an evening of songs, stories, questions and answers in an intimate acoustic retrospective of his career. Best known for his portrayal of Roger in the original production of Rent, Adam has starred in Broadway shows as diverse as Cabaret, Chicago, Something Rotten!, and Aida."