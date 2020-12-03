42nd Street Revival to Stream Free This Weekend; Watch Here Starting Friday at 2pm ET

The recent West End revival of 42nd Street will stream for free on YouTube this weekend as part of the Shows Must Go On! series.

The production stars Tom Lister (Julian Marsh), Philip Bertioli (Billy Lawlor), Clare Halse (Peggy Sawyer), and Bonnie Langford (Dorothy Brock), alongside a 60-strong cast that includes Jasna Ivir (Maggie Jones), Christopher Howell (Bert Barry), Matthew Goodgame (Pat Denning), Graeme Henderson (Andy Lee), Bruce Montague (Abner Dillon), Mark McKerracher (Mac, Doc, Thug), Emma Caffrey (Annie), Ella Martine (Lorraine), Clare Rickard (Phyllis), and Paul Knight (Oscar).

With a book by Mark Bramble and Michael Stewart, music by Harry Warren, and lyrics by Al Dubin, and based on the 1933 Busby Berkeley movie musical, 42nd Street tells the story of a starry-eyed young actress who comes to New York to audition for a Broadway musical. The West End production is directed by Bramble, with choreography by Randy Skinner, scenic design by Douglas W Schmidt, musical direction by Jae Alexander, lighting by Peter Mumford, sound by Gareth Owen, and costumes by Roger Kirk.

42nd Street will be available for 48 hours beginning Friday, December 4, at 2pm ET. While the event is free, donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS are requested.

You can watch below.