2021 Grammy Awards Postponed; Take a Deep-Dive Into the Best Musical Theater Album Nominees

Owing to the substantial uptick in Covid-19 cases in the Los Angeles area, the Recording Academy and CBS have pushed the 2021 Grammy Awards from January 31 to March 14.

With that in mind, we thought it was time to explore, in depth, the 2021 nominees in the category of Best Musical Theater Album. Those eligible for the award include the vocalists featured on 51 percent or more playing time of the album, lyricists and composers of a new score that makes up 51 percent or more playing time of the album, and the producers of, you guessed it, 51 percent or more playing time of the album.

So here's the lineup for who's actually eligible to win, as per the Grammy's website right now:

Amélie (Original London Cast Recording)

Principal soloists: Audrey Brisson, Chris Jared, Caolan McCarthy, and Jez Unwin

Writers: Nathan Tysen (lyricist) and Daniel Messe (composer and lyricist)

Producers: Michael Fentiman, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Barnaby Race, and Nathan Tysen

American Utopia on Broadway (Original Cast Recording)

Principal soloist: David Byrne

Producer: David Byrne

Jagged Little Pill (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Principal soloists: Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten, and Elizabeth Stanley

Producers: Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen, and Vivek J. Tiwary

Little Shop of Horrors (The New Off-Broadway Cast Album)

Principal soloists: Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff, and Tom Alan Robbins

Producers: Will Van Dyke, Michael Mayer, Alan Menken, and Frank Wolf

The Prince of Egypt (Original Cast Recording)

Principal soloists: Christine Allado, Luke Brady, Alexia Khadime, and Liam Tamne

Writer: Stephen Schwartz (composer and lyricist)

Producers: Dominick Amendum and Stephen Schwartz

Soft Power (Original Cast Recording)

Principal soloists: Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Alyse Alan Louis, and Conrad Ricamora

Writers: Jeanine Tesori (composer and lyricist) and David Henry Hwang (lyricist)

Producer: Matt Stine