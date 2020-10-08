2020 Tony Nominations to Be Announced Next Week

Nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards will be announced in a digital broadcast on Thursday, October 15, Variety reports. James Monroe Iglehart will serve as announcer.

The Tony Awards nominating committee will select nominees in a meeting on October 13. There is no official date yet for the ceremony, but it is expected to take place in December.

This year's Tony Awards will consider shows that opened from the summer of 2019 to early February 2020. Additional information is still to be announced.