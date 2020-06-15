2020 Drama Desk Award Winners Include Christian Borle, Adrienne Warren, and More
Find out who else took home top honors at the annual presentation.
The 2020 Drama Desk Award winners have been announced. The full list is as follows:
Outstanding Play
The Inheritance
Outstanding Musical
A Strange Loop
Outstanding Revival of a Play
A Soldier's Play
Outstanding Revival of a Musical
Little Shop of Horrors
Outstanding Actor in a Play
Edmund Donovan, Greater Clements
Outstanding Actress in a Play
Liza Colón-Zayas, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Outstanding Actor in a Musical
Larry Owens, A Strange Loop
Outstanding Actress in a Musical
Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play
Paul Hilton, The Inheritance
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play
Lois Smith, The Inheritance
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical
Christian Borle, Little Shop of Horrors
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical
Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill
Outstanding Director of a Play
Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance
Outstanding Director of a Musical
Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
Outstanding Choreography
Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge!
Outstanding Music
Dave Malloy, Octet
Outstanding Lyrics
Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop
Outstanding Book of a Musical
Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop
Outstanding Orchestrations
Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill
Outstanding Music in a Play
Martha Redbone, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Outstanding Scenic Design for a Play
Clint Ramos, Grand Horizons
Outstanding Scenic Design for a Musical
Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!
Outstanding Costume Design for a Play
Rachel Townsend and Jessica Jahn, The Confession of Lily Dare
Outstanding Costume Design for a Musical
Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge!
Outstanding Lighting Design for a Play
Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside
Outstanding Lighting Design for a Musical
Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge!
Outstanding Projection Design
Luke Halls, West Side Story
Outstanding Sound Design for a Play
Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, The Inheritance
Outstanding Sound Design for a Musical
Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge!
Outstanding Wig and Hair Design
Campbell Young Associates, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Outstanding Solo Performance Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton
Unique Theatrical Experience
Is This A Room
Outstanding Fight Choreography
Thomas Schall, A Soldier's Play
Outstanding Adaptation
A Christmas Carol, by Jack Thorne
Outstanding Puppet Design
Raphael Mishler, Tumacho
Special Awards
The Actors Fund, Seth Rudetsky, and James Wesley
The Public Theater's Mobile Unit
WP Theater and Julia Miles
Claire Warden
Ensemble Award
The cast of Octet: Adam Bashian, Kim Blanck, Starr Busby, Alex Gibson, Justin Gregory Lopez, J.D. Mollison, Margo Seibert, and Kuhoo Verma
Sam Norkin Award
Mary Bacon
The Harold Prince Award
Harold Prince