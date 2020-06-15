2020 Drama Desk Award Winners Include Christian Borle, Adrienne Warren, and More

The 2020 Drama Desk Award winners have been announced. The full list is as follows:

Outstanding Play

The Inheritance

Outstanding Musical

A Strange Loop

Outstanding Revival of a Play

A Soldier's Play

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Little Shop of Horrors

Outstanding Actor in a Play

Edmund Donovan, Greater Clements

Outstanding Actress in a Play

Liza Colón-Zayas, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

Outstanding Actor in a Musical

Larry Owens, A Strange Loop

Outstanding Actress in a Musical

Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play

Paul Hilton, The Inheritance

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play

Lois Smith, The Inheritance

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical

Christian Borle, Little Shop of Horrors

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill

Outstanding Director of a Play

Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance

Outstanding Director of a Musical

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

Outstanding Choreography

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge!

Outstanding Music

Dave Malloy, Octet

Outstanding Lyrics

Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

Outstanding Book of a Musical

Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

Outstanding Orchestrations

Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill

Outstanding Music in a Play

Martha Redbone, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Outstanding Scenic Design for a Play

Clint Ramos, Grand Horizons

Outstanding Scenic Design for a Musical

Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!

Outstanding Costume Design for a Play

Rachel Townsend and Jessica Jahn, The Confession of Lily Dare

Outstanding Costume Design for a Musical

Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge!

Outstanding Lighting Design for a Play

Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside

Outstanding Lighting Design for a Musical

Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge!

Outstanding Projection Design

Luke Halls, West Side Story

Outstanding Sound Design for a Play

Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, The Inheritance

Outstanding Sound Design for a Musical

Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge!

Outstanding Wig and Hair Design

Campbell Young Associates, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Outstanding Solo Performance Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton

Unique Theatrical Experience

Is This A Room

Outstanding Fight Choreography

Thomas Schall, A Soldier's Play

Outstanding Adaptation

A Christmas Carol, by Jack Thorne

Outstanding Puppet Design

Raphael Mishler, Tumacho

Special Awards

The Actors Fund, Seth Rudetsky, and James Wesley

The Public Theater's Mobile Unit

WP Theater and Julia Miles

Claire Warden

Ensemble Award

The cast of Octet: Adam Bashian, Kim Blanck, Starr Busby, Alex Gibson, Justin Gregory Lopez, J.D. Mollison, Margo Seibert, and Kuhoo Verma

Sam Norkin Award

Mary Bacon

The Harold Prince Award

Harold Prince