Hadestown, To Kill a Mockingbird, Oklahoma!, and More Win 2020 Artios Awards

Multiple theatrical casting directors have been named winners of 2020 Artios Awards, presented in New York and Los Angeles on January 30.

The list of winners is as follows:

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA

To Kill a Mockingbird – Daniel Swee

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – MUSICAL

Hadestown – Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – REVIVAL, COMEDY OR DRAMA

The Waverly Gallery – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – REVIVAL, MUSICAL

Oklahoma! – Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler

NEW YORK THEATER – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish (Fidler Afn Dakh) – Jamibeth Margolis

NEW YORK THEATER – DRAMA

"Daddy" – Judy Henderson, Nick Peciaro (Associate)

REGIONAL THEATER

In the Heights (Westport Country Playhouse) – Tara Rubin, Claire Burke

LOS ANGELES THEATER

Sweat – Heidi Levitt, Billy Hopkins (NY Casting), Ashley Ingram (NY Casting), Marin Hope (Associate)

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

Annie – Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Beth Lipari, Richie Ferris (Associate)

THEATER TOURS

Hamilton – Bethany Knox, Lauren Harris (Associate)