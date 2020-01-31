Hadestown, To Kill a Mockingbird, Oklahoma!, and More Win 2020 Artios Awards
Many theatrical casting directors took home honors for their efforts.
Multiple theatrical casting directors have been named winners of 2020 Artios Awards, presented in New York and Los Angeles on January 30.
The list of winners is as follows:
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA
To Kill a Mockingbird – Daniel Swee
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – MUSICAL
Hadestown – Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – REVIVAL, COMEDY OR DRAMA
The Waverly Gallery – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – REVIVAL, MUSICAL
Oklahoma! – Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler
NEW YORK THEATER – COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish (Fidler Afn Dakh) – Jamibeth Margolis
NEW YORK THEATER – DRAMA
"Daddy" – Judy Henderson, Nick Peciaro (Associate)
REGIONAL THEATER
In the Heights (Westport Country Playhouse) – Tara Rubin, Claire Burke
LOS ANGELES THEATER
Sweat – Heidi Levitt, Billy Hopkins (NY Casting), Ashley Ingram (NY Casting), Marin Hope (Associate)
SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE
Annie – Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Beth Lipari, Richie Ferris (Associate)
THEATER TOURS
Hamilton – Bethany Knox, Lauren Harris (Associate)