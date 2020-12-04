10 Great Christmas Presents for Broadway Pin Collectors

If you're looking for a Broadway-themed holiday present for the pin collector in your life, have we got suggestions for you! Here are 10 Broadway show pins you can find in our new TheaterMania Shop, as well as prices and info about each. And remember, there's free shipping on all orders over $50 through December 15 (United States only).

1. Come From Away— $10

A Come From Away pin in the shape of a blue Canadian maple leaf.

2. The Prom — $15

A "We're All Lesbians" T-shirt pin, inspired by the shirts Barry Glickman, Dee Dee Allen, and Trent Oliver wore to Indiana to help save the prom.

3. Anastasia — $15

An Eiffel Tower pin surrounded by the words "Journey to the Past."

4. Hadestown — $15

A beautiful silver pin depicting the Hermes flower from Hadestown.

5. The Book of Mormon — $10

A pin in the shape of a frog...magical healing powers not included.

6. Diana — $15

A sapphire-shaped pin inspired by Princess Diana's iconic engagement ring.

7. Girl From the North Country — $15

An old-fashioned microphone, surrounded by the title Girl from the North Country.

8. Beetlejuice — $15

A pin in the shape of a Beetlejuice beetle.

9. Once On This Island — $15

A pin sculpted to look like the recent revival's logo art, with Ti Moune in shadow of the "O."

10. Jesus Christ Superstar — $10

An enamel angel wings pin, celebrating the show's 50th anniversary.

Images are mockups; check individual links for complete details and pin sizes.