Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber World Premiere Announces Casting

The cast and creative team have been announced for the world premiere of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, running from January 30-March 1, 2020 at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Written with Richard Curtis, the show features stories and songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber's life and work. This musical portrait offers an intimate look at Lloyd Webber's five decades in the spotlight and beyond, from his quirky family and bohemian youth in London to the creation of such smash hits as Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, and Sunset Boulevard. Unmasked will include interpretations of his best-loved songs, rediscovered gems, and some new material specially written for this production.

Directed and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter, with music direction by Sam Davis, the cast will feature Nicholas Edwards (Frozen), Alex Finke (Come From Away), Alyssa Giannetti (Love Never Dies), Jeremy Landon Hays (The Phantom of the Opera), Kara Haller (School of Rock), Amy Justman (Company), Andrew Kober (School of Rock), Angel Lozada (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar), Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!), Bronson Norris Murphy (Love Never Dies), Mamie Parris (Cats), Dave Schoonover (Love Never Dies), and Rema Webb (Escape to Margaritaville).

The production team includes scenic and costume design by Alexander Dodge, lighting design by Tony nominee Ed McCarthy, and sound design by Jon Weston. The production stage manager is Frank Lombardi. Max Quinlan will serve as associate director and Liz Ramos will serve as associate choreographer.