Maulik Pancholy to Star in Streaming Production of Fully Committed

Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock) will star in a streaming production of Becky Mode's solo show Fully Committed, available March 23-April 11. Presented by the George Street Playhouse, the comedy will be helmed by artistic director David Saint.

Fully Committed is based on characters created by Mode and original star Mark Setlock. Pancholy will play more than 40 characters in the work, which follows a day in the life of Sam, a reservation-line receptionist at one of New York's trendiest restaurants.

Pancholy has been seen on Broadway in Grand Horizons and It's Only a Play. He is also known for roles in TV's Weeds and Phineas and Ferb, in addition to playing Jonathan on 30 Rock.