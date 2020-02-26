Kate Hamill's The Scarlet Letter Joins McCarter Theatre Center's 2020-21 Season

McCarter Theatre Center has announced its 2020-21 lineup of productions, opening with Dreaming Zenzile (September 12-October 11), a new musical based on the life of South African legend Miriam Makeba, featuring international jazz sensation Somi Kakoma, and directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz. The show is produced in association with Octopus Theatricals and National Black Theatre.

The holiday season will bring a production of A Christmas Carol (December 8-27), adapted by David Thompson and directed by Adam Immerwahr, followed by Tiger Style! (January 12-February 7, 2021), written by Mike Lew and directed by Moritz Von Stuelpnegel.

Opening in the spring will be Kate Hamill's new stage adaptation of Nathaniel Hawthorne's classic novel The Scarlet Letter (April 30-May 30, 2021). Closing out the season will then be Bhangin' It (June 15-July 3, 2021), a new musical featuring a book by Mike Lew and Rehana Lew Mirza and a score by Sam Willmott, coproduced by La Jolla Playhouse.

A sixth production will be announced later in 2020.