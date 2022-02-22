Kate Baldwin and Aaron Lazar-Led Bridges of Madison County Completes Casting

Complete casting has been announced for the Axelrod Performing Arts Center production of The Bridges of Madison County, starring Broadway veterans Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Tony nomination) and Aaron Lazar (A Little Night Music). Tony nominee Hunter Foster, who played Bud Johnson in the original Broadway production of The Bridges of Madison County in 2014, helms the New Jersey mounting, set to run from March 11-27.

Baldwin and Lazar lead the cast as Francesca Johnson and Robert Kincaid, the star-crossed lovers created by Robert James Waller in his best-selling novella. They are joined by Bart Shatto as Bud Johnson, Thomas Cromer as Michael Johnson, and Emily Pellecchia as Carolyn Johnson. The company also includes Giuliana Augello, Sealth Grover, Lara Hayhurst, Mark Megill, Natalie Myrick, Rutledge Varley, and Nikki Yarnell.

The Bridges of Madison County features a Tony-winning score by Jason Robert Brown and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman. The Axelrod creative team includes Keith Levenson as music director and conductor, Anna Louizos as scenic designer, Paul Miller as lighting designer, Lauren Roark as costume designer, and Jeff Sherwood as sound designer.

