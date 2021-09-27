Cassie Beck to Re-Launch Tour of What the Constitution Means to Me

The North American tour of Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me will resume performances September 30 at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, MN, and the production has announced the cast that will bring it back to the stage.

Leading the show will be Cassie Beck (The Humans), joined by Mike Iveson from the original Broadway and National Tour cast. Jessica Savage and Gabriel Marin join the cast as understudies, while high school students Jocelyn Shek and Emilyn Toffler will alternate in the role of the student debater.

"I have been waiting to play this role for more than 16 months! I am thrilled to finally get to bring this incredible piece of theatre to life on stage every night," said Cassie Beck in a statement. "It is an honor to share Heidi's story with audiences across the country, and I can't wait to get to work!"

What the Constitution Means to Me is described as follows: "Playwright Heidi Schreck's boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will affect the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives."

Directed by Oliver Butler, What the Constitution Means to Me will play over 13 cities during the 2021-22 season, including engagements in Chicago, Detroit, Dallas, Boston, and Nashville with more still to be announced. The creative team features scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Michael Krass, lighting design by Jen Schriever, and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar.

What the Constitution Means to Me had an extended run on Broadway in 2019, where it earned nominations for Best Play and Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play (Schreck). Schreck's performance was filmed and is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.