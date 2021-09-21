Sally Struthers and John Bolton to Lead Young Frankenstein

Ogunquit Playhouse has announced casting for the final production of its 2021 season, Young Frankenstein. Set to run from October 6-31, the cast will be led by Drama Desk nominee John Bolton (Anastasia) as Frederick Frankenstein and TV and stage veteran Sally Struthers (All in the Family) as Frau Blücher.

Joining Bolton and Struthers in the cast are Soara-Joye Ross as Elizabeth, Will Burton as Igor, Hannah Cruz as Inga, David Baida as Inspector Kemp, and Zachary James as The Monster. Anthony Cannarella, Jeremiah Ginn, Sarah Elizabeth Gold, Nigel Jamal Hall, Aliah James, Graham Keen, Missy Marion, Erica Perez-Barton, and Noah Ruebeck round out the ensemble.

Young Frankenstein returns to Ogunquit Playhouse following a sold-out run in 2013, which also starred Bolton in the title role. The production will feature Susan Stroman's original direction and choreography, re-created by director Jeff Whiting and choreographer James Gray, with music direction by Michael Uselmann and associate Jordon Cunningham.

The upcoming mounting will also feature the original Broadway scenic design by Robin Wagner and costume design by William Ivey Long, with additional scenic elements by Nate Bertone, lighting design by Richard Latta, and sound design by Kevin Heard. Daniel Everett serves as production stage manager and Brian Robillard is the assistant stage manager.

Young Frankenstein, Mel Brooks's 1974 classic comedic film, debuted on Broadway in its musical incarnation in 2007. The show features a score by Brooks and a book by Brooks and the late Thomas Meehan.

Performances will be held in the Playhouse's 25,000-square-foot, open-air Leary Pavilion.