Max Crumm to Star in Marvin Hamlisch's Nutty Professor Musical at Ogunquit Playhouse

Max Crumm will star in the Ogunquit Playhouse production of the new musical The Nutty Professor, running July 1-August 3.

The Nutty Professor is adapted from the classic 1963 Jerry Lewis film, and features the final score by the legendary Marvin Hamlisch, who died in 2012. The book is written by Rupert Holmes, who has reworked his script with Hamlisch's widow, Terre Hamlisch, as well as Ogunquit artistic director Bradford T. Kenney, director Marc Bruni, and choreography JoAnn M. Hunter.

Crumm will take on the leading role of Julius Kelp/Buddy Love, alongside Elena Ricardo as Stella, Klea Blackhurst as Miss Lemon, Mel Johnson Jr. as Harrington Winslow, and Jeff McCarthy as Dr. Warfield. Rounding out the ensemble cast are Parker Aimone, Alyssa Carol, Jillian Hope Ferguson, Joseph Harrington, Fernell Hogan, Corinne Munsch, Chase Peacock, Larkin Reilly, Ethan Rogers, Vanessa Sierra, Kyra Louise Smith, Jordan Stephens, Jake Urban, Jerome Vivona, and Blake Zelesnikar.

The Nutty Professor features orchestrations by Larry Hochman, music supervision and vocal arrangements by Todd Ellison, music direction by Matt Deitchman, scenic design by Wilson Chin and Riw Rakkulchon, lighting design by Cory Pattak, costume design by Mara Blumenfeld, sound design by Kevin Heard, and wig design by Roxanne De Luna. The production stage manager is Christopher Zaccardi, and the assistant stage manager is Abigail Zaccari.

This musical premiered in Nashville in 2012, just weeks after Hamlisch's passing, in a production directed by Lewis himself. Lewis died in 2017.