Akron Watson, Anastasia Barzee, Veanne Cox to Star in Mr. Holland's Opus Musical

Akron Watson will star in the world premiere of the new musical Mr. Holland's Opus, inspired by the beloved film of the same title.

Featuring book, lyrics, and direction by Tony winner BD Wong, with music by Wayne Barker, the musical will run August 13-September 10 at Maine's Ogunquit Playhouse. It is based on the screenplay by Patrick Sheane Duncan for the 1995 film that starred Richard Dreyfuss.

Watson will play Glenn Holland, alongside Anastasia Barzee as Iris Holland, Joshua Castille as Cole Holland, Veanne Cox as Helen Chae-Jacobs, Chris Orbach as Bill Meister, and Timothy Gulan as Eugene Wolters.

They are joined by Joey Antonio (Cole/Natalie u/s), Stephanie Cha (Ensemble), Jenn Chandler (Ensemble), Kai An Chee (Rowena/Ensemble), Francesca Dawis (Ensemble), Napoleon Douglas (Louis/Ensemble), Yannick-Robin Eike (Bobby Toti/Ensemble), Mary Hould (Natalie/Ensemble), Abeba Isaac (Shondi/Ensemble), Louis Jannuzzi III (Stadler/Ensemble), Tyrone Kiaku (Ensemble), Angel Lin (Gertrude/Ensemble), Matt Magnusson (Jim Stahlen/Ensemble), Maggie McNeil (Stadler's Mom/Ensemble), Noax (Leonard/Ensemble), Timmy Ong (Lamont/Ensemble), Cat Patterson (Ensemble), Natalie Powers (Ensemble), Troy Valjean Rucker (Louis Rus Sr.), Garrett Shin (Ensemble), Rodrigo Torrejón (Manny/Ensemble), and Nathan Wright (Ensemble), along with a community chorus of young singers.

Glenn Holland gives up his dreams for teaching high school music to make ends meet. Little does he realize that leaving one's mark on the world can take many different forms, as his temporary detour leads to a lifetime impacting the lives of hundreds.

Choreographer/Associate Director is Darren Lee. Music Director is Kevin Stites. Associate Music Director is Andrew Bourgoin. The production has scenic and costume design by Lex Liang, lighting design by Jonathan Spencer, projection design by Caite Hevner, sound design by Kevin Heard, and wig design by Roxanne De Luna. Director of Artistic Sign Language is Joey Antonio.