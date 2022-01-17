Watch: Behind the Scenes at Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth

Apple TV+ has released a 13-minute documentary about the making of The Tragedy of Macbeth, director Joel Coen's new screen adaptation of William Shakespeare's bewitching drama, which became available for streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 14.

The film stars a host of stage veterans including Tony winner Denzel Washington (Fences) as Macbeth, Tony winner Frances McDormand (Good People) as Lady Macbeth, Tony winner Bertie Carvel (Ink) as Banquo, and Tony nominee Corey Hawkins (Six Degrees of Separation) as Macduff.

In addition to employing stage actors, Coen also retained elements of stage design and theatrical lighting for the film, which was shot entirely in black and white. You can watch the whole mini-documentary here: