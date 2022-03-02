Watch Ariana DeBose Perform "America" in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story

If you passed up your chance to see Steven Spielberg's West Side Story in theaters, now is your chance to see what all the fuss has been about.

Beginning today, the musical remake is available to stream on Disney Plus and HBO Max. The film, featuring a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner, is nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose).

DeBose plays Anita, the role that earned Rita Moreno an Academy Award back in 1962. Take a look as she (alongside the phenomenal David Alvarez) leads Spielberg's cast in the showstopping number "America," and then tell me you still don't feel like putting West Side Story on your must-stream list.