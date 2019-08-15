Tamyra Gray, Phillip Boykin, and More Set for Once on This Island National Tour

The cast and tour route for the first year of the North American tour of Once on This Island has been announced. The tour will launch at the Carson Center for the Performing Arts in Paducah, Kentucky, on October 12, and officially open at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 15. It will play in over 25 cities during its first year on tour.

Many cast members of the Tony Award-winning 2017 Broadway revival will lead the touring company, including American Idol alumnus Tamyra Gray as Papa Ge, Cassondra James as Erzulie, Tony nominee Phillip Boykin as Tonton Julian, Courtnee Carter as Ti Moune, and Tyler Hardwick as Daniel Beauxhomme. Completing the gods of the island are Jahmaul Bakare as Agwe and Kyle Ramar Freeman as Asaka.

Casting also includes Briana Brooks as Andrea, George L. Brown as Armand and Danielle Lee Greaves as Mama Euralie, along with Mckynleigh Alden Abraham, Michael Ivan Carrier, Jay Donnell, Phyre Hawkins, Savannah Jackson-Page, Alex Joseph Grayson, Tatiana Lofton, and Robert Zelaya. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Once on This Island features a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty. The musical, which premiered on Broadway in 1990, is based on the novel My Love, My Love by Rosa Guy, and the revival production features new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin, joined by AnnMarie Milazzo.

