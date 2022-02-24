Steven Spielberg's West Side Story to Be Released on Disc This March

Steven Spielberg's Academy Award-nominated West Side Story will be released on Digital on March 2, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 15. The movie-musical will also become available on Disney-Plus on March 2.

Steven Spielberg's fresh take on the iconic musical was recently nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Motion Picture. It stars Ansel Elgort as Tony, Rachel Zegler as Maria, Oscar nominee Ariana DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo, and Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino, with Broadway vets Brian d'Arcy James and Corey Stoll joining them as Sergeant Krupke and Lieutenant Schrank, respectively. Tony winner Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for her role as Anita in the original 1961 film, plays Valentina.

With music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents, West Side Story is the multi-award-winning American take on Romeo and Juliet, with the young lovers, Tony and Maria, trapped in a feud between rival street gangs – the Sharks and the Jets. The 1961 film adaption, directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, remains a classic.

