Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, Howard W. Overshown to Bring Lehman Trilogy to LA

Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Howard W. Overshown will star in the West Coast premiere of Broadway's The Lehman Trilogy, running March 3-April 10 at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles.

Beale and Godley will reprise their performances as Henry Lehman and Mayer Lehman, which they originated at the National Theatre in London and on Broadway. Overshown will round out the cast as Emanuel Lehman, a role which he currently understudies.

Stefano Massini's play is adapted by Ben Power and directed by Sam Mendes. The creative team includes Es Devlin (scenic design), Katrina Lindsay (costume design), Luke Halls (video design), Jon Clark (lighting design), Nick Powell (composer and sound design), Dominic Bilkey (co-sound design), Candida Caldicot (music direction), Polly Bennett (movement), and Charmian Hoare (voice). The associate director is Zoé Ford Burnett.

Following the Los Angeles run, the production will be seen at A.C.T.'s Geary Theater in San Francisco (April 20-May 22), with casting to be announced.