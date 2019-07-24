See Sutton Foster and Debi Mazar in Younger Sneak Peek

TV Land has released a trailer for episode 606 of Younger, starring Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff. The episode, titled Merger, She Wrote, will air on Wednesday, July 24, at 10pm ET.

The premise of Younger is described as follows: "Younger follows Liza Miller, a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing—while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job. In season six, Kelsey is leaning into her new role as publisher at the freshly minted Millennial Print, while Liza and Charles get acclimated to their new normal now that Charles is no longer running the business."

Younger is created, executive-produced, and written by Darren Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive-producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown also serve as executive producers and writers on the series.