Renée Zellweger Sings Judy Garland Classics in New Trailer for Judy

A brand-new trailer was released today for Judy, the upcoming biopic about the legendary singer and actress Judy Garland. The film is adapted from Peter Quilter's theatrical bio-drama End of the Rainbow, and stars Renée Zellweger.

Set in the late 1960s when Garland arrives in England for a run of sell-out concerts, Judy is written by Tom Edge and directed by Ink Tony nominee Rupert Goold. With Zellweger in the title role, the film also stars Jessie Buckley as Rosalyn Wilder, Rufus Sewell as Sidney Luft, Michael Gambon as Bernard Delfont, Finn Wittrock as Mickey Deans, Bella Ramsey as Lorna Luft, and Gemma-Leah Devereux as Liza Minnelli.

Judy hits theaters September 27.