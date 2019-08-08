Rachel Bloom of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Drops Cut Musical Number

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom has released a cut musical number, "I'm So Happy 4 You." The song, written by Bloom, Jack Dolgen, and Adam Schlesinger, would have been a part of episode 5 of season 4, directed by by Erin Ehrlich. Check it out below:

The show was created in 2015 by Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna, and has been running for four seasons. The story follows Rebecca Bunch, a New York lawyer who gives up her life to relocate to West Covina, California, a Los Angeles suburb where a former flame now lives. The show features a host of stage and screen vets including Santino Fontana, Donna Lynne Champlin, Vincent Rodriguez III, and Gabrielle Ruiz, among others.