Mike Birbiglia to Bring New Show The Old Man and the Pool to Mark Taper Forum

Mike Birbiglia will present the world premiere of his latest solo show, The Old Man and the Pool, at Center Theatre Group's Mark Taper Forum, July 27-August 28. Opening night is August 3.

Directed by Birbiglia's longtime collaborator Seth Barrish and featuring a set by Tony winner Beowulf Borritt, The Old Man and the Pool is a coming-of-middle-age story and a tale of life, death, and a highly chlorinated YMCA pool. Birbiglia has been developing the work on an international tour over the past year.

Birbiglia's previous solo plays include Sleepwalk With Me, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend, Thank God for Jokes, and The New One, which ran on Broadway and earned Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Solo Performance.