Los Angeles Hamilton Cancels Performances for Nearly a Month

The Los Angeles run of Hamilton has canceled nearly a month of performances in response to breakthrough cases of Covid in the company. Performances are now scheduled to resume at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on January 26.

"With COVID-19 cases still rising in Los Angeles each day, the Omicron variant has yet to peak, and we expect many refunds and suppressed sales for the next several weeks," said Producer Jeffrey Seller in a press statement. "In consultation with our epidemiologist, we are proactively and immediately cancelling performances thru January 23. We look forward to resuming performances at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre with a complete and healthy company in 2022."

The most celebrated musical of the last decade, Hamilton is Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip-hop infused bio-musical about America's first treasury secretary, Alexander Hamilton. The Los Angeles cast features Jamael Westman as Alexander Hamilton and Alexander Hamilton and Nicholas Christopher as Aaron Burr.

In his review of the Hollywood run, critic Jonas Schwartz praised the cast and noted the atmosphere of excitement in the Pantages: "Hamilton has always evoked an ecstatic response from audiences, but this crowd seemed to be tasting air for the first time — as best as they could at least, with the required face masks."

The Broadway production of Hamilton resumed performances last night following a week of canceled performances. It is slated to perform a two-show day today.