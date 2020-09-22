HBO Max Announces Airdate for Theatrical West Wing Reunion Special

HBO Max will premiere A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote on October 15. The production reunites the original cast and creative team of The West Wing for a special theatrical stage presentation of the third-season episode "Hartsfield's Landing."

This staged reading is currently being filmed at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, following strict Covid safety protocols. Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen reprise their roles, with further casting to be announced. It will feature new material penned by West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin and will be staged by the show's longtime producer and director, Thomas Schlamme.

Additionally, A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will include act breaks with guest appearances from When We All Vote co-chair Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Composer W.G. Snuffy Walden will play his iconic West Wing theme on guitar, with the Avett Brothers closing out the show with a performance.

In the 2002 episode "Hartsfield's Landing," President Bartlett (Sheen) plays a game of chess with Sam (Lowe) and Toby (Schiff) while dealing with a foreign policy showdown with China. At the same time, Josh (Whitford) waits to find out the results in a small New Hampshire town's presidential primary, which is known for accurately predicting the state's winner.