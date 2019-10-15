HBO Max Orders Grease Spinoff TV Series, Grease: Rydell High

HBO Max has announced a new TV series, Grease: Rydell High, inspired by the 1978 film musical.

It is described as follows: "A joyous musical series set in and around the world of Rydell High, the show reimagines the global smash hit movie with some characters you already know, and a whole lot more you will soon meet. It's still the 1950s, a world that rocks with big musical numbers from the period combined with new original songs as well. It's the peer pressures of high school, the horrors of puberty, and the rollercoaster of life in middle America with a modern sensibility that will bring it to life for today's musical lovers."

Picturestart and Temple Hill will serve as executive producers, and Paramount Television and Picturestart will produce the series. In addition, Picturestart, Temple Hill, and Paramount Pictures are in development on a feature film prequel to Grease, entitled Summer Lovin'.