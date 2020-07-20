Grease Film Prequel Summer Lovin' Taps Director Brett Haley

Brett Haley (Hearts Beat Loud) will direct and Leah McKendrick will write Summer Lovin' , a film prequel to Grease from Paramount, Temple Hill, and Picturestart.

It will reportedly focus on the fling between Grease protagonists Danny and Sandy that occurred before the school year started. No timeline or cast has been revealed. Written for the stage by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, Grease was turned into a film in 1978, featuring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as Danny and Sandy. A sequel, Grease 2, was released in 1982, but did not feature those characters.

A television spin-off of Grease, titled Grease: Rydell High, is also reportedly in the works for the HBO Max streaming service.